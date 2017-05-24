WATCH: Melania still doesn’t want to hold Donald Trump’s hand

While Rome is known for bringing out the romance in its air, among other things, it seems Melania still doesn’t want to hold hands with Trump. (Source: Amanda Wills/Twitter) While Rome is known for bringing out the romance in its air, among other things, it seems Melania still doesn’t want to hold hands with Trump. (Source: Amanda Wills/Twitter)

President Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Trump arrived at Rome as a part of their out of the state tour.While Rome is known for bringing out the romance in its air, among other things, it seems Melania still doesn’t want to hold hands with Trump. A video showing Melania hastily brushing aside Trump’s hand as he holds it out to her at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel became instantly viral as the ‘Melania swat on hand’ clip, much to the Internet’s happiness. And now if this video showing the first couple landing at Rome is anyhting to go by, Melania, unfazed by all the Internet talks, is still resolute about not holding hands!

Watch the video here.

