WATCH: 19-yr-old break-dancing Barbie, Dytto, wows in India with ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’

After Dytto's Barbie dance video became so popular, she was invited as a guest to The Ellen Show. Now she is back, grooving to the iconic Bollywood number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' at a popular dance reality show in India and break-dancing her way into our hearts.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2017 5:18 pm
dytto, meet dytto youtube, dytto girl break dancer, dytto break dance youtube star, dytto youtube star break dance, indian express, indian express news The 19-year-old, whose electronic version of ‘I’m a Barbie girl’ had the whole world at her finger-tips.
After her robotic version of ‘I’m a Barbie girl’ went viral a couple of years ago, 19-year-old break-dancer Dytto became a sensation on YouTube. Known for creating a magical fusion of animation, robotting, popping, finger tutting and break dance, Dytto’s Barbie dance video became so popular, that she was invited as a guest to The Ellen Show! Now she is back, grooving to the iconic Bollywood number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ at a popular dance reality show in India and break-dancing her way into our hearts. With neat moves matching to the groovy beats of the song, the cute 19-year-old, with he wild curls, managed to wow not just the judges but all of the audience.

