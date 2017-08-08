WATCH: 19-yr-old break-dancing Barbie, Dytto, wows in India with ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’

The 19-year-old, whose electronic version of ‘I’m a Barbie girl’ had the whole world at her finger-tips. The 19-year-old, whose electronic version of ‘I’m a Barbie girl’ had the whole world at her finger-tips.

After her robotic version of ‘I’m a Barbie girl’ went viral a couple of years ago, 19-year-old break-dancer Dytto became a sensation on YouTube. Known for creating a magical fusion of animation, robotting, popping, finger tutting and break dance, Dytto’s Barbie dance video became so popular, that she was invited as a guest to The Ellen Show! Now she is back, grooving to the iconic Bollywood number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ at a popular dance reality show in India and break-dancing her way into our hearts. With neat moves matching to the groovy beats of the song, the cute 19-year-old, with he wild curls, managed to wow not just the judges but all of the audience.

Watch the video here.

