Karma is a B**ch! This video shows why littering can be (unexpectedly) dangerous

Do you believe in ‘instant karma’? Well, of late we have seen a few videos that might force many to believe it. Remember the guy who urinated on an elevator and it got stuck? Well, it seems he is not the only one who got results right on the spot for his action. In another video going viral on social media, a man is seen littering the streets and is almost instantly ‘rewarded’ — proving Newton’s third law! The footage shows a man eating a banana and throwing the peel on the road without much care. And even before he realises it, someone passing through the place slips on it and falls down. Only, the woman who slipped had a cactus plant in her hand and it pricks him right in the groin.

Although the video could have been staged, it has left everyone ROFL-ing. It also drew a lot of attention online for its message and many, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, thought it would be a good lesson for those who throw garbage without much thought.

#whataappwonderbox. Fell off my chair laughing!No better ad for Swacch Bharat. Govt of course can’t use a video with such ‘crude’ humour but think it’s ok for me (😰) to share it?Should make some idiots think twice before littering.A good Sunday laugh serving a good cause! pic.twitter.com/T5Z13Gb0Sa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 25, 2018

Well, if this were how people were taught about cleanliness, we could have cleaner streets sooner than we think!

