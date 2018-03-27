Presents Latest News

Karma is a B**ch! This video shows why littering can be (unexpectedly) dangerous

The footage shows a man throwing a banana peel on the road, only to have a woman slip on it. Unfortunately, she had a cactus plant in her hand, and guess what happened next? Uh oh!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 27, 2018 12:05 pm
funny video, viral video, instant karma videos, littering funny video, viral video, funny fall video, indian express Ouch! Have you ever thrown a banana peel randomly on road? (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)
Related News

Do you believe in ‘instant karma’? Well, of late we have seen a few videos that might force many to believe it. Remember the guy who urinated on an elevator and it got stuck? Well, it seems he is not the only one who got results right on the spot for his action. In another video going viral on social media, a man is seen littering the streets and is almost instantly ‘rewarded’ — proving Newton’s third law! The footage shows a man eating a banana and throwing the peel on the road without much care. And even before he realises it, someone passing through the place slips on it and falls down. Only, the woman who slipped had a cactus plant in her hand and it pricks him right in the groin.

Although the video could have been staged, it has left everyone ROFL-ing. It also drew a lot of attention online for its message and many, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, thought it would be a good lesson for those who throw garbage without much thought.

Watch the video here.

 

Well, if this were how people were taught about cleanliness, we could have cleaner streets sooner than we think!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 27: Latest News