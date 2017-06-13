Latest News

WATCH: Man jumps into river to save drowning dog; and it wasn’t his pet

Published:June 13, 2017 7:48 pm
Man jumped into the river to save a dog! (Source: RNLI/Twitter)

In a daredevil act, a man recently jumped into Thames River to rescue a struggling dog. The whole scene was recorded on camera and the video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, that was posted on Twitter by the RNLI (royal national lifeboat institution), the lifeboat with the crew members can be seen rushing towards the dog and the man who were on a verge of falling down as they weren’t standing at a secure or a safe position.

The man held the dog with one hand and clutched the chains on the embankment of the wall with another hand.

The rescuers took the dog and wrapped in a warm blanket and then helped the man get on the lifeboat.

Watch the video here.

The owner of the dog who was standing on the bank of the river later thanked the man who saved his dog’s life.

