WATCH: Man jumps into river to save drowning dog; and it wasn’t his pet

Man jumped into the river to save a dog! (Source: RNLI/Twitter) Man jumped into the river to save a dog! (Source: RNLI/Twitter)

In a daredevil act, a man recently jumped into Thames River to rescue a struggling dog. The whole scene was recorded on camera and the video of the incident has gone viral. In the video, that was posted on Twitter by the RNLI (royal national lifeboat institution), the lifeboat with the crew members can be seen rushing towards the dog and the man who were on a verge of falling down as they weren’t standing at a secure or a safe position.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This ‘suited-booted’ dog is the cutest car salesman you’ll ever see

The man held the dog with one hand and clutched the chains on the embankment of the wall with another hand.

Marine 2 standing off as @TowerRNLI lays alongside the river wall and rescues the chap who saved the dog at #Westminster. pic.twitter.com/7FJGcmXBje — MPSonthewater (@MPSonthewater) June 11, 2017

The rescuers took the dog and wrapped in a warm blanket and then helped the man get on the lifeboat.

Tonight we worked with @MPSonthewater to rescue this dog & a member of the public who attempted to rescue the dog. pic.twitter.com/T0BhQnLyjg — Tower RNLI (@TowerRNLI) June 11, 2017

Watch the video here.

Watch: @TowerRNLI assist a dog that jumped into the Thames and a passer by that tried to help rescue it. pic.twitter.com/epNTDKH0d3 — RNLI (@RNLI) June 12, 2017

The owner of the dog who was standing on the bank of the river later thanked the man who saved his dog’s life.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd