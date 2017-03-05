WATCH: Road rage video of man smashing car window with bare hands is going viral

And, there he goes. Boom! (Source: Youtube) And, there he goes. Boom! (Source: Youtube)

You must have played the iconic game,’Road Rash’, haven’t you? Well, brushing aside all our morals, somewhere deep down we all loved the idea of roughing up everyone who messes with us. But, did the idea of real-life-road-rash ever cross your mind?

For this guy, it certainly did, and he took it a couple of notches higher too. A YouTube video shows him coming out of his BMW car in a jiffy, rushing off to a nearby car and blowing hard punches at its side window, out of the blue. The guy then pepper sprays the other driver in his face and speeds away before the driver could cause any damage to him or his car.

According to reports, the incident happened in February in Florida, US. There is no information regarding what provoked the initial altercation.

Watch the video here:

It seems some people have started taking video games far too seriously, is it?

