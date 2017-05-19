Latest News
WATCH: Man slaps dancer after she denies to dance with him, what happens next will blow your mind

The video sheds light on a crowd dancing when suddenly one man forces a dancer to dance with him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 19, 2017 7:43 pm
Delhi, Delhi rape case, Delhi rape, DSLSA rape case, Dhirendra Rana, Delhi metropolitan magistrate rape case, Delhi police file FIR in rape case, Indian Express The origin of the video could not be verified. (Representational Image)

An art form to express yourself, dancing is one of the best ways to break out of the monotony. And when a couple decide to twirl the night away, it can turn it into a lovely romantic moment. But, could the innocent act turn deadly? Well, a video that captured one such moment is going viral on Twitter. The video sheds light on a crowd dancing when suddenly a man forces one of the dancers to dance with him. When she denies, the rowdy man slaps the ‘Chinese’ woman. What transpires next will blow your mind. But, more than that, you will salute the lady for not keeping quiet.

Author Tarek Fatah shared the video on his Twitter account saying, “Pakistani macho-man gets taste of Kung-Fu fighting as he woos a Chinese dancer at one of the sleazy joints in Punjab.” However, the actual video posted by @JPY_Kurdish, did not specify the origin of the man. Nevertheless, Twitterati seemed to be least concerned about the man, and were totally in awe of the woman and her fighting skills.

The origin of the video is not clear, but the woman kicking and punching the man has garnered a lot of attraction on the micro-blogging site.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

Kudos to the woman!

