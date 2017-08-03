WATCH: Russian news anchor gets PUNCHED in the face on LIVE TV!

When the reporter asks the man to be quiet, he is seen clenching his fist and punching him. When the reporter asks the man to be quiet, he is seen clenching his fist and punching him.

Live television is hard, and in the recent past we have seen news anchors battling crazy weather to fighting sleep, not to forget the famous ‘BBC Dad’ interrupted by his kids. Now, a Russian reporter was punched hard on his face while being shot live on TV! The news anchor, Nikita Razvozzhayev, a correspondent of the national NTV was reporting on Russia’s Paratroopers’ Day celebrations from one of Moscow’s central parks.

The correspondent was trying to say that the airborne troops was one of the most prestigious units for Russian military conscripts to serve in, when an inebriated man began hurling abuses at him. Almost immediately after Razvozzhayev went on air, the man appeared in the frame shouting, “We’ll take Ukraine,” according to The Moscow Times.

When the reporter asks the man to be quiet, he is seen clenching his fist and punching him. The cameraman keeps recording and the journalist is seen swaying sideways by the impact. His attacker continues to yell at him and can be heard saying, “How dare you talk to me in that way”.

Back to the studio, the news presenter is found utterly shocked by the incident, but continues the coverage calmly.

The Live telecast is cut abruptly and quickly flips back to the studio, where the presenter is in utter shock.

The footage was shared on NTV’s official Twitter account and it soon went viral.

Watch video here

В Парке Горького пьяный десантник напал в прямом эфире на корреспондента НТВ #видео pic.twitter.com/JP803oxC3P — НТВ (@ntvru) August 2, 2017

