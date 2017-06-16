WATCH: Man jumps out of moving van seconds before it catches fire

The man suddenly rolled out from his van onto the busy road. (Source: CGTN/YouTube) The man suddenly rolled out from his van onto the busy road. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)

A CCTV camera caught a shocking incident on road, wherein a man jumped out of a moving vehicle, seconds before it burst up in flames. The horrifying scene took place in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, in China. The 23-second video has captured the exact moment he leaped out and rolled onto the road.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: Family’s miraculous escape from a deadly car crash will leave you shell-shocked

Sadly, the van then rammed into a group of parked vehicles and damaged seven others. “The van rolled into parked vehicles before bursting into flames, causing a massive fire. After half an hour’s rescue operation, the fire was under control by the firefighters. Seven vehicles were damaged in the incident,” the caption reads.

Watch the video here.

Terrifying, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd