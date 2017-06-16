1993 verdict

WATCH: Man jumps out of moving van seconds before it catches fire

The van rolled into parked vehicles before bursting into flames, causing a massive fire.

Published:June 16, 2017
man jumps out of moving van, man jumps van catches fire, man jumps before van catches fire, indian express, indian express news The man suddenly rolled out from his van onto the busy road. (Source: CGTN/YouTube)
A CCTV camera caught a shocking incident on road, wherein a man jumped out of a moving vehicle, seconds before it burst up in flames. The horrifying scene took place in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, in China. The 23-second video has captured the exact moment he leaped out and rolled onto the road.

Sadly, the van then rammed into a group of parked vehicles and damaged seven others. “The van rolled into parked vehicles before bursting into flames, causing a massive fire. After half an hour’s rescue operation, the fire was under control by the firefighters. Seven vehicles were damaged in the incident,” the caption reads.

Watch the video here.

 

Terrifying, isn’t it?

