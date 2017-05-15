WATCH: Man in hurry almost gets hit by a train while trying to cross the railway track

The agitated looking man decided to give safety measures a miss and cross the railway track, only to almost lose him life as a result. (Source: LaughingCow4/Twitter) The agitated looking man decided to give safety measures a miss and cross the railway track, only to almost lose him life as a result. (Source: LaughingCow4/Twitter)

Have you ever broken traffic rules and ended up nearly getting killed in the process? Well, in case you are wondering what that looks like, a video of a man’s close brush with a speeding train has now left the Internet shaken. The short clip shows the man crossing the barriers on foot, after he puts his bicycle on the other side of the barrier. The seemingly agitated man walks towards the railway tracks in an attempt to cross it, which is right when a speeding train gushes past him, that he barely misses from getting hit by.

Reportedly, this took place in London’s North Sheen area on May 11. Ever since, the clip has gone viral, with over 2,500 retweets on Twitter.

Watch the video here.

@Laughingcow4@SW_Trains Why couldn’t he use the footbridge just behind? So much quicker than waiting for the lights to change and the barrier to go up — Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) May 12, 2017

But isn’t it a little difficult to fathom that the man couldn’t see a train coming from the distance, no matter how much in a hurry he was? What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

