WATCH: Man goes too close to photograph an alligator but the predator decides to have none of it

Human beings often treat animals according to their whims and fancies. From mindlessly throwing stones at dogs to using one to clean their car (or not) there are several such instances. But in a recent video uploaded on YouTube an alligator decided to have none of it. At the Paynes Prairie Preserve State Bank in Gainesville, Florida photographer was trying to click an alligator and its babies, but the animal decided to have none of it and lunged towards him. In a series of two videos uploaded by Facebook user Ben Boukari one can see the alligator charging at the photographer when the latter tries to come too close. The photographer backs off leaving his tripod and camera and runs back to the bushes. The alligator then can be seen resting motionless, but just when the man tries to come forward to get his camera back, it snaps its jaws at him. Though the man uses his phone to shoot the animal, that too from a different angle, the alligator continues to snap its jaws at him, as seen in the second video.

Watch the first video here.

Watch the second video here.



