WATCH: Man dressed as parrot trying to sell off house will leave you in splits

Selling off properties at the right time rather than holding on to them is one of the trademarks of a wise investor. While it’s crucial to do this, disposing one’s property at a good price isn’t a walk in the park. With competition on the rise, property owners often come up with innovative to stand out from the clutter.

One such video of a house on sale is going viral. Not because the place is marvellous, but because it’s a parrot who is selling the house. To put things into perspective, a man dressed up as a parrot is seen promoting different spaces of the mansion in Bolton in the United Kingdom. Donning the costume, the man poses in various areas like the living room, the shower cabin, and the barbecue spot in the backyard.

