WATCH: Man caught peeling apples while driving is the most absurd thing you will see today

The driver was caught peeling apples as if it’s no big deal. (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube) The driver was caught peeling apples as if it’s no big deal. (Source: People’s Daily, China/YouTube)

It is not uncommon for people to pack lunch and eat it while on the go. Running late as they are, commuters are often seen eating while travelling. While this may seem perfectly normal, imagine if the driver, who is entrusted with the responsibility of your safety is caught eating while driving? Sounds horrific? Well, this happened. A bus driver in China was caught peeling an apple while driving. In the video one can see him holding the steering and intermittently cutting the apple. The video was posted by People’s Daily, China and it is mentioned that the incident took place on the highway in Taizhou, east China. The driver has reportedly been banned from driving vehicles for life.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd