WATCH: Maharashtra BJP leaders’ ‘sanskari birthday celebrations’ video goes viral

Even as five states in the country are busy in electioneering, this video of purportedly BJP workers in Maharashtra is going viral for altogether different reasons. The video shows a group of men and women dancing away to old Bollywood hit numbers, in what seems like a BJP office.

According to a report by Maharashtra Today, the video is from the birthday celebrations of BJP member Soneya Naik. Reportedly, the celebrations earned the ire of senior party leaders, following which, five of the workers present at the party were asked to resign. The video has surfaced on the Internet, with many sharing the clip with the caption: “How to celebrate Sanskari Mata-Pita day? Learn from the BJP Mira Road Bhayander team. Pls watch the video & become sanskari.”

Watch the video here.

How to celebrate Sanskari Mata-Pita day? Learn from the BJP Mira Road Bhayander team. Pls watch the video & become sanskari. pic.twitter.com/qObtWt6dJH — Alankar Sawai (@AlankarSawai) February 16, 2017

