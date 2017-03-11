WATCH LIVE: Will April the giraffe give birth tonight? Thousands STILL watching live streaming

Will April give birth tonight? Stay tuned! (Source: Denver Zoo, New York Zoo/Facebook) Will April give birth tonight? Stay tuned! (Source: Denver Zoo, New York Zoo/Facebook)

A live video on April – the giraffe – going to give birth to a calf at the New York Zoo has been doing rounds on the social media for weeks. While there have been many speculations revolving around the date of birth of the creature, some reports throw a hint at the seemingly most-awaited delivery taking place tonight.

ALSO CHECK| ‘Giraffe mom’ mimicking April the giraffe’s live birth streaming welcomes son

People all around the world have anxiously waited to see April giving birth. While some are still eager, a few seem to have got tired waiting for long. Some are even doubting the authenticity of the video.

ALSO SEE| WATCH: Birds circling around dead cat ‘in act of condolence’ triggers speculations

Here are the reactions of a few people

Watch the video here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd