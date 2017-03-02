WATCH LIVE: While we still wait for April the giraffe to give birth on live-streaming, another was just born in Denver

Of all things, its giraffe giving birth that the Internet is waiting for. (Source: Denver Zoo, New York Zoo/Facebook) Of all things, its giraffe giving birth that the Internet is waiting for. (Source: Denver Zoo, New York Zoo/Facebook)

If there is one thing that has been uniting the Internet users over the past couple of days, then it is April the giraffe. For the uninitiated, there are millions of people, as you are reading this, waiting for April to give birth and watching her do so on live-streaming. While there have been more than enough instances of humans recording childbirth, rarely would have anybody thought that the power of Internet will bring people across the world together to excitedly wait for a giraffe to give birth.

April the Giraffe has become an Internet sensation while she is waiting to give birth to a beautiful calf at Animal Adventure Park, Harpursville in New York.

Watch the video here.

ALSO READ | WATCH LIVE: Thousands are STILL watching April the giraffe about to give birth on live streaming

And while you are waiting, Kipele, another giraffe who was expecting to birth at Denver Zoo, delivered a baby giraffe who has been named Dobby and is about 50ft tall.

See Kipele and Dobby’s adorable pictures here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd