LIVE STREAM: Can’t make it to the La Tomatina festival in Spain? See it live here

It’s too late to book a ticket to Spain, for the La Tomatina this year, so why not watch it LIVE instead. It’s too late to book a ticket to Spain, for the La Tomatina this year, so why not watch it LIVE instead.

For many Indians, the introduction to the famous La Tomatina festival in Bunyol, Spain, was thanks to the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Said to be a cult Bollywood self-discovery and travel-inspiring movie, it definitely had adventurous Indians making a beeline for Spain to attend the fun fest where you spend the whole day throwing tomatoes at each other. Images of Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Farhan Akhtar having a ball on the Spanish streets are enough to get us to book the next ticket there. This year, though, it’s a tad bit too late to head out as the madness has already begun in Bunyol. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the action.

Video agency Ruptly is live-streaming the event from streets and it’s as close as you’d get to all the festivities without actually being there. The video, unsurprisingly has thousands of viewers already, and you can join in too.

Watch the video here.



Next year, why not see it in person?!

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd