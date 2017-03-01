WATCH LIVE: Thousands are STILL watching April the giraffe about to give birth on live streaming

Giraffe birth goes viral! (Source: Animal Adventure Park/Facebook) Giraffe birth goes viral! (Source: Animal Adventure Park/Facebook)

The Internet is a funny place. From connecting with each other, it makes it possible to watch whatever is going on miles away through live videos too! The latest thing to catch the fancy of the world in the online space is the miracle of life. Now, it’s quite normal for us humans to record childbirth as a means to keep a record of this most beautiful memory, but thousands around the world seem to be eagerly awaiting the birth of a giraffe. April the Giraffe is all set to give birth at the New York Zoo and people all across the globe are excited to see the tiny calf pop out.

A similar live video surfaced on the Internet and people were hooked on it too. It’s been five days since, and another video that shows “major changes” in the giraffe is being circulated around on social networking sites. The Facebook page Animal Adventure Park shared the latest update on March 1 and wrote:

“Babies babies everywhere! Just not yet in the giraffe barn. We welcomed twin Barbados lambs (again) today and a Patagonian Cavy. April is well and is enjoying some early outside time before temperatures drop and storms move through later today into tomorrow. We will be Facebook live at 8:30 to answer questions, introduce giraffe keepers, and address fraudulent sites that April does not approve!”

Calling the giraffe’s belly “nice” and “tight”, it earlier posted on February 28: “April had a good night and is as large as ever. Keepers have documented an evening of her sides. The calf was generally carried on her left side, but all has become proportionate. Activity remains normal, behavior normal. Yard time will be granted this morning once temperatures rise to a safe level.”

The post also read, “The vet has brought in a fool proof tool to predict the exact date and time of the birth – however – it too will not predict those very highly demanded, by millions of people, specifics…”Cannot Predict Now” (humour keeps us going)!”

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. It was also found out that the calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth. This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The zoo is also prepping for a contest that will be held to name the newborn calf.

Animal Adventure Park started the stream on Thursday. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have joined in daily to see the birth.

