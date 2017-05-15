WATCH: Little girl patiently waits for the beat to drop as she grooves in her car seat

She really seems like a seasoned music aficionado. (Source: Ethan Than/ Youtube) She really seems like a seasoned music aficionado. (Source: Ethan Than/ Youtube)

Children these days are smarter than you think and they don’t need your assistance in learning about things in trend. Be it posing for a selfie or using an iPhone, they nail everything in style. Same can be said about a toddler who these days is winning hearts on the Internet with her dance moves and impeccable sense of rhythm.

Yes, little Maddie may be strapped tightly in a car seat, but that doesn’t come in her way to grooving to hit pop song ‘Uptown Funk’. What’s more interesting is that the tiny tot waits patiently for the upbeat rhythm to flaunt her moves. Once the beat drops for the catchy and peppy chorus, she throws her hands up in the air dances with all her might!

Her uncle Ethan Than uploaded the video on YouTube and in just two days it has over 1.5 million views and is going viral now.

Watch video here

“She knows where the beat is,” a woman can be heard saying in the video and she is absolutely right! She really seems like a seasoned music aficionado and the hit song creators record producer Mark Ronson and singer-songwriter Bruno Mars would definitely love her!

