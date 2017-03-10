WATCH: Little girl flying along with a door due to heavy wind is the cutest thing on the Internet today

Literally blowing with the wind! (Source: Brittany Gardner/Facebook) Literally blowing with the wind! (Source: Brittany Gardner/Facebook)

While we often use the phrase ‘to blow with the wind’, what if someone takes it too literally and actually flies along with the wind. Well, a security video placed at a house in Ohio captured a small girl flying along with its front door after a spell of strong wind.

As reported by CNN, the girl whose name is Madison Gardner rushed to open the front door while holding a phone in one hand. Upon opening it with the other hand, a strong wind swung the door open and the girl flew while holding onto it. Gardner’s mother – Brittany Gardner – reportedly saw her daughter ‘pinned against the siding and the glass door, and ‘had to unlatch her from the handle’.

The video – later posted by the girl’s mother on Facebook after adding a catchy song to it – has garnered good response from people.

Watch the video here

