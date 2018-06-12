VIDEO: LGBT super choir sings outside UK parliament ahead of Brexit Bill votes

As the world gears up for the Pride Month, an LGBT super choir sang outside the British Parliament ahead of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill. The singers urged the MPs to safeguard key human rights and equal protection rights for those belonging to the LGBTQIA community. The performance was organised by Amnesty International, Liberty and Stonewall.

“Just last year, a man named John Walker used his purse of right of action under those principles to close a loophole in the domestic law which meant that the LGBT community, same-sex couples didn’t get the same pension rights as heterosexual couples and its that kind of actions which people won’t be able to take if MPs don’t vote for the Lord’s amendment,” said Rachel Logan, Amnesty International, Liberty and Stonewall, UK.

