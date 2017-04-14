WATCH: Leopard tries to eat two giant porcupines, regrets its instantly!

Not one but the leopard tried to attack two porcupines! (Source: Kruger sightings) Not one but the leopard tried to attack two porcupines! (Source: Kruger sightings)

A very popular saying has kept us reminding – “Eat only, what you digest.” However, hunger and greed often cloud our judgement. A similar incident happened when a leopard attempted to eat not just one but two porcupines! And the outcome was quite the obvious, he was left wincing in pain with scores of sharp quills stuck to poor fella’s face.

Leopards simply cannot resist the thrill of the chase but when it comes to porcupines, the self-armoured species, the mighty beasts should pay a little heed, isn’t it?

The entire scene was captured by photographer Donovan Piketh in his recent expedition to the Kruger National Park in South Africa. His team was following the wildcat for a long time and then suddenly spotted two large porcupines near it. “As soon as the leopard saw them it changed into stalking mode and we knew something was going to happen,” he said to Latest Sightings.

Watch video here

They quickly switched modes on their camera in anticipation that something would happen, and was not disappointed. The footage, which is now going viral, shows the leopard focussing on one of the porcupines first, but leaves it half way and approaches the second one. Only, it went to close to the second one, and it left a ‘prickly’ taste in its mouth!

“The leopard needed to spend a good few minutes to get the quills out of him. Eventually, the leopard gave up trying to get the last of the porcupine’s quills out and walked off into the bush,” the photographer added.

