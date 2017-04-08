WATCH: Latvian Mayor has a ‘BBC Dad’ moment when cat interrupts his live session to drink coffee

Quite a hilarious moment! (Source: Nils Usakovs/Youtube) Quite a hilarious moment! (Source: Nils Usakovs/Youtube)

It seems that gatecrashing has become a norm. Only recently, Robert Kelly and his family became overnight celebs after the video showing his children barging into his room and interrupting his live interview with BBC went viral. And now we have a clip of the mayor of Riga holding a live Q&A session only to be intervened by an animal.

Nils Usakovs — the mayor of the capital of Latvia — is seen holding a live video session with the public in a Youtube video shared by Usakovs himself. Things move as per the plan until a cat jumps on his table and starts drinking from Usakov’s coffee mug. The mayor, however, doesn’t lose his cool and rather smiles while the cat is seen busy relishing the coffee. The Mayor even tries to pat the fluffy creature but it jumps off the table quickly.

Watch the video.

