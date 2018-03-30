WATCH: Laptop burst into flames, fire spreads in office building

Do you forget to switch off laptops and computers? (Source: CGTN/ Facebook) Do you forget to switch off laptops and computers? (Source: CGTN/ Facebook)

Are you one of those who forget to switch off your electrical devices after using them? Well, you are not alone. Many around often tend to just close the flap of their laptop instead of actually shutting it down. Well, it could prove very dangerous. In a footage captured on a surveillance camera in an office, a laptop can be seen exploding. Yes, although the laptop was closed and placed on a table, it suddenly exploded into flames, and not just once but for two or three times!

According to reports, the burning laptop was not turned off and that led to the explosion. And after the flames spread rapidly in the room, it “eventually burned down the majority of the building”, stated a video put out by CGTN. The shocking video has taken many users on social media by surprise and people are now urging to shut down computers and laptops to avoid such accidents.

Watch the video here:

Scary, isn’t it?

