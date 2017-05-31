WATCH: ‘Ladke-walas’ and ‘ladki-walis’ battle it out on the dance floor at this wedding

Bridesmaids vs groomsmen! (Source: Masoom Minawala/YouTube) Bridesmaids vs groomsmen! (Source: Masoom Minawala/YouTube)

Weddings have a charm of their own. From feasting to dancing and making merry with your close ones, it’s always a gala time for anyone going for a marriage ceremony. Of all the functions, mehendi and sangeet are filled with zest as family members shake a leg to memorable songs on the stage. But, when ladke walas and ladki walis come together for a sensational dance-off, it’s always double the fun!

One such performance at a sangeet is breaking the Internet right now. At fashion blogger and businesswoman Masoom Minawala’s wedding, her bridesmaids and the groomsmen came together to dance at Ramta Jogi-Soulja Boi mash-up and turned up the heat. The 1-minute 51-second video has garnered over 30,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

Superb!

