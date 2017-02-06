VIDEO: Ladies, fancy ‘Manitary Pads’ made, produced and tested by men, for women?

This satirical take on women and their (lack of) access to sanitary napkins will make you think. (Source: Brainfart Productions/YouTube) This satirical take on women and their (lack of) access to sanitary napkins will make you think. (Source: Brainfart Productions/YouTube)

Recently, a photo of the United States President Donald Trump signing the anti-abortion execution order surrounded by his advisers (all men) sent ripples across the Internet. ‘This photograph is what patriarchy looks like,’ is what a report by the Guardian had to say about the picture that had no women at all, while the President signed the order. It triggered the debate as to how women are not included even in matters that pertain to them, in this case, reproductive health — not that such a situation is all that different from what has been happening the world over for centuries.

As a satirical take on this chauvinistic perspective that continues to persist, Brainfart Productions have come up with a video in the form of an advertisement for ‘Manitary pads’.

‘Manitary pads’, as explained in the video, are “like sanitary pads, but designed by men, produced by men, tested by men — for women.” And if you think they have conjured these “one layer of cotton and two layers of nylon” pads out of thin air, then you are wrong. They perform the standard blue-liquid test to confirm the pads’ excellent absorbency and have even produced these in pink because the ‘Comprehensive Guide to Societal Stereotypes’ says women love pink.

They have even given a discreet package to the ‘Manitary Pads’ so people don’t come to know what are the women carrying. The men have come up with this genius product with carefully crafted features just so women could stop worrying about these trivial issues and focus on more important things like “cooking, cleaning and listening to men.”

Watch the video here.

The video comes with an underlying message — that of the lack of access women have to sanitary pads.

