WATCH: Kung Fu Master getting his balls smacked to improve sex life

Not even in the wildest of dreams, a man wishes to get his testicles smacked. As excruciating as the pain may be, many also believe that doing such a thing might risk one’s potency. But, brushing aside all these notions, Wei Yaobin – a Chinese Kung Fu Master- has been taking severe blows to his balls for many years with absolute nonchalance. As incredible as it might sound, the video shows Yaobin and his disciples pulling off this hair-raising act with great easiness, because they look at it as as cure to erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation.

Posted on YouTube by IN THE NOW and later shared on Facebook by UNILAD, this viral video has left a zillion souls dumbfounded. While many people are taking a dig at it, others are coming out loud in its defence.

