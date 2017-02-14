WATCH: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s Neelam Show is back this Valentine’s Day, but with a twist

This is so much fun! This is so much fun!

Remember The Neelam Show from Karan Johar’s iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? The one that has a bubbly Neelam Kothari taking special Valentine’s Day messages for a TV show. And then we have a forlorn Shah Rukh Khan coming on, imploring that Anjali – who ardently watches the show – to come back home. It’s only moments later that we – and Kajol – find out that Anjali is actually his daughter.

Remember now?

Well, here we have yet another Valentine’s Day video that recreates the emotional scene from the hit film, but this one comes with a hilarious twist at the end.

Watch the video to find out what it is.

