WATCH: Konkona Sen Sharma’s message for women is a must watch

We might talk about gender equality all we want but the truth remains the reality is still skewed. Society still treats men and women differently and have different yardsticks to judge them. While men are given time and luxury to indulge in themselves, women are not that lucky.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 2, 2017 11:24 am
konkona sen sharma, gender equality, konkona sen sharma's message for women, konkona sen sharma and gender equality, indian express, indian express news Women ought to start living for themselves. (Source: Ram Ray/Facebook)
In spite of the rising debate regarding gender equality, there is little doubt that there is still a long way to go. Society not only treats them differently but also has separate yardsticks to judge them. While men are generally given the leeway to indulge in themselves, make the best education and then unhurriedly ‘settle down’ with a girl, for women the trajectory is completely different. It is this glaring dissimilarity that actress Konkona Sen Sharma talks about and dissects a recent video. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress says how men get the time and the luxury to live life for themselves, while the same right is denied to women. And consequently all their potential and dreams remain unrealised. At the end of the video the actress urges women to start investing in themselves, because, as she says, if they don’t, nobody else will. The video was posted on Facebook on July 16, and is being widely shared. It has one million views and over 23,000 shares at the time of writing.

