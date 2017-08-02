WATCH: Konkona Sen Sharma’s message for women is a must watch

Women ought to start living for themselves. (Source: Ram Ray/Facebook) Women ought to start living for themselves. (Source: Ram Ray/Facebook)

In spite of the rising debate regarding gender equality, there is little doubt that there is still a long way to go. Society not only treats them differently but also has separate yardsticks to judge them. While men are generally given the leeway to indulge in themselves, make the best education and then unhurriedly ‘settle down’ with a girl, for women the trajectory is completely different. It is this glaring dissimilarity that actress Konkona Sen Sharma talks about and dissects a recent video. The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress says how men get the time and the luxury to live life for themselves, while the same right is denied to women. And consequently all their potential and dreams remain unrealised. At the end of the video the actress urges women to start investing in themselves, because, as she says, if they don’t, nobody else will. The video was posted on Facebook on July 16, and is being widely shared. It has one million views and over 23,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

