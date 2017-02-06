WATCH: ‘Kodaikanal Won’t’ fame Sofia Ashraf’s protest song against Sasikala as Tamil Nadu CM

The rapper-activist declares democracy dead in Tamil Nadu. Here’s why. (Source: Sofia Thenmozhi Ashraf/Facebook) The rapper-activist declares democracy dead in Tamil Nadu. Here’s why. (Source: Sofia Thenmozhi Ashraf/Facebook)

Tamil Nadu politics has been in a state of constant flux ever since former CM and AIADMK chief J Jayalithaa’s death in December 2016. Now, with her long-time companion VK Sasikala taking over as the Chief Minister of the the state soon, there have been many voices of dissent against the move. O Panneerselvam resigned from the post citing “personal reasons”, and proposed Sasikala’s name as the head of the Legislative Party.

Though the move was unanimously cleared, many politicians spoken up against Chinnamma as the next CM, citing her “criminal record” as a deterrent. The social media space has been full of comments condemning the 62-year-old politician and questioning her ability to run the state. Among those who have disagreed with Sasikala’s next move is Tamil rapper and activist Sofia Thenmozhi Ashraf, known best for her song ‘Kodaikanal Won’t’.

Ashraf took to Facebook protesting Sasikala’s appointment.

According to a report by The News Minute, Ashraf said the lyrics of the song echoed the sentiment of many Tamilians that the ones who aren’t elected cannot become ministers. She said that democracy is dead if people proclaim their leadership without contesting elections — as is supposed to be in a democracy. As the video begins, this is what Ashraf says: “We are extremely disturbed by what’s happening in Chennai right now. Democracy has taken a huge hit. And here’s what we think about it.”

For those who do not understand Tamil, Ashraf and her crew of four, including her bandmate Suren Vikash U, sings about the death of democracy. They sing how the politicians make false promises and go by, while the people continue to suffer. At one point they blatantly declare in their song — ‘Ministers who have not been appointed through elections, are not welcome.’

This is a rough translation of the song, as translated by the Web-zine.

‘Looters

Bribe monger

Traitor

Switching sides

The city still stinks

Cheats

The elections are done

The desperation rises

Clowns

False promises

Freebies

Politicians

Did I ask you for aid?

Did I ask you for your seat?

The city is filled with your cut outs

Step into the hood for once

Weak prattle for the sake of votes

Lies. Just gas.

Hey. Nobody’s good enough here.

My vote wasn’t for you.’

Chorus:

‘You come and go by my streets

Spreading riots

Your Manifesto is half baked

What are you gonna offer now?

Ministers who have been elected

Without elections are not welcome.

As you let things be, it’ll grow…

As it proceeds, you’ll understand…

It will spark and obliterate …

We will put an end to this

*blows conch*

Democracy is dead!’

Watch the video here.

Here are some of the reactions Ashraf’s video garnered.

Ashraf had originally recorded this song with Vikash in May 2016 raising their voice against corruption. Their message was to vote for a deserving candidate or vote NOTA in the elections in Tamil Nadu in May.

