WATCH: What if you lost all data while charging your phone? Yes, this cruel prank wipes smartphones

Electronic gadgets are nothing less than lifelines in today’s time. None of us can afford to misplace the device or the files stored in it. Losing all the data and contacts would be nothing short of a nightmare. Don’t you think so?

Now, imagine what would happen if you lost all the data on your smartphone, that too while simply charging your discharged phone. Yes, utter disaster! That’s exactly how a corporate brand decided to play a prank on the people of London.

Kodak Moments UK conducted a social “experiment” and offered Londoners to charge their phones while wiping all their data. After pulling off the stunt, the company even asked them if they could compensate for the lost data and offered up to 100 pounds to them!

Check out the video to find out what exactly happened:

Although an advertisement, the release of the social experiment just a few days before April 1 qualifies it for a great April Fools’ Day prank.

