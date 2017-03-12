Trending News

WATCH: Man and kitten play the piano and create music together – cuteness overload!

A.D.O.R.A.B.L.E.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 12, 2017 7:01 pm
kitten playing with piano, kitten playing piano, man and kitten playing piano, indian express, indian express news Do you want a similar pet? (Source: sarperduman/Instagram)

Kittens have, more often than not, been loved by humans. Be it for their fluffiness or cuteness, we see people pouring their affection out on the creature. This video posted on Instagram by sarperduman brings forth another such love affair between a man and a kitten.

ALSO WATCHWATCH LIVE: Will April the giraffe give birth tonight? Thousands STILL watching live streaming

The clip shows the Instagram user playing a piano while his kitten sits on the piano right under his nose. Although the kitten lovingly caresses the guy on-and-off while he plays a beautiful piece of music, he seems absolutely unperturbed by the kitten’s way of showing love, and only looks at it smilingly.

See what else is trending

Watch the video clip here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 12: Latest News