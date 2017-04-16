Latest News

WATCH: King of the streets? Group of lions halt traffic on busy Gujarat highway

Until the lions had safely walked over to the other side of the street, the traffic was on hold.

Published:April 16, 2017 7:44 pm
Pride of lions march on the streets!

It seems the King of the Jungle is bored of its habitat now, and is all set to become the king of the streets. A group of lions were spotted strolling on the Pipavav-Raula highway in Gujarat, and it was a sight to behold! Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true and we have proof!

With females, males and cubs in their pride, about a dozen lions walked down the road near the Gir forest on Saturday, April 15. Commuters had to stop right there to witness the fascinating spectacle. A lot of people started filming them and the videos have gone viral.

Until the lions had safely walked over to the other side of the street, the traffic was on hold. Several Twitter users had a lot to say after watching the video. Read a few tweets here.

Well, such rare incidents can only be seen in India. Don’t you think so too?

