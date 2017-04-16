WATCH: King of the streets? Group of lions halt traffic on busy Gujarat highway

Pride of lions march on the streets! (Source: ANI/Twitter) Pride of lions march on the streets! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

It seems the King of the Jungle is bored of its habitat now, and is all set to become the king of the streets. A group of lions were spotted strolling on the Pipavav-Raula highway in Gujarat, and it was a sight to behold! Can’t believe it? Well, it’s true and we have proof!

With females, males and cubs in their pride, about a dozen lions walked down the road near the Gir forest on Saturday, April 15. Commuters had to stop right there to witness the fascinating spectacle. A lot of people started filming them and the videos have gone viral.

#WATCH Traffic halts on Pipavav-Rajula highway in Gujarat as pride of lions cross the road. pic.twitter.com/qvLF1xZsbd — ANI (@ANI_news) April 16, 2017

Until the lions had safely walked over to the other side of the street, the traffic was on hold. Several Twitter users had a lot to say after watching the video. Read a few tweets here.

@ANI_news why other tucks / vehicles are not getting stopped ? building NH’s in reserve places of Animals is offense.stop travel between 1pm to 4 pm. pic.twitter.com/boDfCsl17V — ksraju (@srajukanumuri) April 16, 2017

@ANI_news All tiger reserves / night traveling in forest areas where animals

Habitat is there must be stopped between 1 am to 5 am.morning.Insane. pic.twitter.com/RDrISC83KX — ksraju (@srajukanumuri) April 16, 2017

@ANI_news @narendramodi

Lions are going in the BJP Rally of Real Lion of India.That is why they are not in a mood to Disturb People.ha ha h — Singh is King (@anilrai001) April 16, 2017

@ANI_news Motorists must be sensitised to switch off lights and wait patiently till the herd passes. Lovely sight nevertheless — Satyen Mehta (@SatyenMehta1) April 16, 2017

Well, such rare incidents can only be seen in India. Don’t you think so too?

