WATCH: Kid interrupting his father’s interview is making us all laugh out loud

In a video posted on Twitter, a kid is seen walking into a room with sheer nonchalance where his father is being interviewed by BBC.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 10, 2017 7:10 pm
This has to be the cutest interruption to a high-level interview.

Surprises can come in all shapes and forms. While many are pleasant, some can be really annoying. In a video posted on Twitter, a kid is seen walking into a room with sheer nonchalance where his father is being interviewed by BBC.

The kid, coming from behind, is first spotted by the interviewer who informs his father about the same in the ongoing video conference. The interviewee, much to his chagrin, finds the boy right next to him and tries to send him out of the room. It is only when a lady, while maintaining utmost caution, whisks the boy away that things return to normalcy.

