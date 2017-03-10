WATCH: Kid interrupting his father’s interview is making us all laugh out loud

This has to be the cutest interruption to a high-level interview. (Source: Twitter) This has to be the cutest interruption to a high-level interview. (Source: Twitter)

Surprises can come in all shapes and forms. While many are pleasant, some can be really annoying. In a video posted on Twitter, a kid is seen walking into a room with sheer nonchalance where his father is being interviewed by BBC.

ALSO SEE| WATCH: Little girl flying along with a door due to heavy wind is the cutest thing on the Internet today

The kid, coming from behind, is first spotted by the interviewer who informs his father about the same in the ongoing video conference. The interviewee, much to his chagrin, finds the boy right next to him and tries to send him out of the room. It is only when a lady, while maintaining utmost caution, whisks the boy away that things return to normalcy.

Watch the video here

When you’re trying to be serious on Skype – but your kids have other ideas… pic.twitter.com/B5QC9hokb2 — Jim Taylor (@jimtaylor1984) March 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd