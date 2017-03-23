WATCH: Kid trying to snatch Pope Francis’ hat is the cutest thing you’ll see on the Internet today

Isn’t that really cute! (Source: Mountain Butorac/Twitter) Isn’t that really cute! (Source: Mountain Butorac/Twitter)

One has to have a heart of stone if they get offended by the actions of children. So, when a 3-year-old kid named Estella came across the Pope in Rome and tried to snatch his hat away in all her innocence, the head of the Roman Catholic Church couldn’t refrain himself from giggling.

ALSO CHECK|WATCH: MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva learning IPL names in this video is the sweetest thing you’ll see today

Mountain Butorac, the little girl’s godfather who took her to meet Pope Francis, was apparently amused by the turn of events and later shared a video capturing the funny moment on Twitter. CNN quoted Butorac as saying, “Right before she went up she was a little nervous. Then she stole his hat. It was hilarious, everyone was laughing including the Pope”.

The video garnered love and affection from all around and went viral within a remarkably short span of time.

Watch the video.

Took my Goddaughter to meet the pope. She stole his hat! pic.twitter.com/SdSorop3uN — Mountain Butorac (@MountainButorac) March 22, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd