WATCH: Kerala father kisses newborn goodbye before abandoning the infant at church

News of a Kerala couple abandoning their newborn in a church left people stunned on social media. The young couple from Thrissur in their 30s travelled to Kochi earlier this week to leave their two-day-old baby at St George Forane Church in Edappally. While the footage obtained from the surveillance camera set up at the church helped police to nab down the parents, now the footage is going viral.

The footage shows the father planting a kiss on the infant’s head before leaving the baby by the pillar of the church. The footage quickly went viral and started a debate.

According to police, the parents allegedly committed the crime out of fear that he would be shamed socially for a fourth child. Bitto Davis (32) and his wife Pravitha Davis (30) already have three sons aged 8, 6 and 4.

