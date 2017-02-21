Watch: Irked by moral policing, Kerala couple goes Live on Facebook to ask cops to prove ‘vulgarity’

This Kerala couple’s Facebook live video challenging cops’ moral policing is going viral (Source: Vishnu Vichu/ Facebook) This Kerala couple’s Facebook live video challenging cops’ moral policing is going viral (Source: Vishnu Vichu/ Facebook)

The act of moral policing and harassing couples by either peeping at them or taking pictures of them is not rare. Neither is it restricted to right-wing organisations on particular days like that of Valentine’s Day. In fact, on various occasion, it is the law enforcement agencies, like the Police which try to moral police young couples.

It does not stop at just moral policing when the Police are involved as in most of the cases, the couples are detained and slapped with charges, let alone the public humiliation. But do young people have any power to resists such policing acts? Well, a couple from Kerala used social media to protest against moral policing by the cops.

The man went Live on Facebook and asked the cops to prove if they had seen anything “vulgar”. Irked by the policing, he asked the cops if they would had a problem if a gay and lesbian couple sat there “with a hand over the other’s shoulder and clicking selfies?”

Vishnu Vichu and his female friend were spotted by the police at a park in Kerala. The police accused them of indulging in “vulgar” activities. Vichu went live on social media and compelled two policewomen and a policeman to specify what “indecent” act they were involved in. The police is heard replying that they saw them kissing, to which they asked the cops to furnish proof. The live video has gone viral in just a few hours and garnered over 800 shares in just 8 hours.

