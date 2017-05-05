WATCH: This comedian’s observation on how people behave with maids will leave you in splits

Kenny Sebastian on the very relatable ‘awkward with maid’ experiences that a lot of us have had. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube) Kenny Sebastian on the very relatable ‘awkward with maid’ experiences that a lot of us have had. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube)

If you are one of those who have always had the maid coming in at the morning, hurriedly cleaning the house’s nooks and corners before she rushes off to the next, you are probably going to relate to this one! Kenny Sebastian, in his latest stand-up comedy clip titled ‘Me, My Mother & Our Maid’, has thrown light on some absolutely hilarious situations that a lot of us have faced in our daily lives. Be it our moms’ insistence to keep an eye on them or be it just too much of eye contact with the maids making it borderline awkward, there’s probably only little you will not relate with in the four-minute clip.

Watch the video here.

