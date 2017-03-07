WATCH: This comedian’s hilarious tribute to dosa will leave you hungry!

If you are somebody who’s not into cooking big time but love food, then dosa is probably God’s answer to all your prayers. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube) If you are somebody who’s not into cooking big time but love food, then dosa is probably God’s answer to all your prayers. (Source: Kenny Sebastian/YouTube)

A hot, crispy ‘dosa’ — the humble distant Indian cousin of pancakes, is more than what meets the eye. In fact, if we are to go by this comedian’d words, then dosa is in fact what brought about peace in the south of India! Yes, a video of Kenneth Sebastian, a comedian paying a hilarious tribute to the simple dish is now going viral on the Internet and we are not surprised. From breaking down the ingredients of dosa to just urad dal and love to calling it the South Indians’ ‘weed’, he brought the house down with his dosa analogies. Also, if you are somebody who’s not into cooking big time but love food, then dosa is probably God’s answer to all your prayers.

Watch the video here to know why.

