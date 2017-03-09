WATCH: Kanpur traffic police tows away man with bike when he refuses to get off

He probably did not see this coming! (Source: ANI/Twitter) He probably did not see this coming! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

We have often seen traffic police trying to maintain law and order on roads by towing away vehicles because they are parked properly. Police stopping commuters for over-speeding or flouting traffic rules is also a regular sight on the roads in India. But recently a rather unsettling yet hilarious sight transpired in the Bada Chauraha area in Kanpur. An ANI video, which is now going viral, shows traffic police towing away a motorbike with the rider sitting on it because, well, he refused to get off!

Watch the video here.

#WATCH: Traffic police towed a motorbike with man sitting on it from Bada Chauraha area of Kanpur as he refused to get down. (08/03/17) pic.twitter.com/jbtHhFv7oO — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2017

