WATCH: Kanpur traffic police tows away man with bike when he refuses to get off

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 9, 2017 10:13 pm
He probably did not see this coming! (Source: ANI/Twitter)

We have often seen traffic police trying to maintain law and order on roads by towing away vehicles because they are parked properly. Police stopping commuters for over-speeding or flouting traffic rules is also a regular sight on the roads in India. But recently a rather unsettling yet hilarious sight transpired in the Bada Chauraha area in Kanpur. An ANI video, which is now going viral, shows traffic police towing away a motorbike with the rider sitting on it because, well, he refused to get off!

Watch the video here.

