WATCH: Kanan Gill’s hilarious video on explaining gadgets to parents is way too real!

As newer technologies and gadgets are invading our lives, it’s hard to keep up with the digital era. If it’s tough for us to stay updated, imagine our parents in the age of Snapchat and Twitter, stuck with zillions of gadgets and devices. Quite often, we find ourselves in a tricky situation trying to explain how to use them. Does your mom send a WhatsApp message and follow it with a call? Well, we all have been there!

Comedian Kanan Gill shared one such experience where he tried to teach his parents how to take a screenshot on their iPad, and it will make you roar with laughter. The hilarious monologue of his ‘Keep It Real’ series is now breaking the Internet. The brutal yet honest rendition of how his parents react is a depiction of what we all have witnessed in our lives.

Watch the video here.

We hope our parents will learn, with loads of love and a little patience.

