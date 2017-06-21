WATCH: Kalki Koechlin’s World Music Day slam poetry on NOISE will give you goosebumps

Kalki Koechlin makes a very strong point in the video. (Source: Blush/Youtube) Kalki Koechlin makes a very strong point in the video. (Source: Blush/Youtube)

It won’t, perhaps, be an overstretch to say that the world we reside in now is throbbing with an all-encompassing cacophony. There is a continuous din, sometimes from the smartphone we carry in our pockets, others from the jarring noise of blaring horns that greet us on the road. These ubiquitous noises compel us to listen but not hear. It is this aspect of modern lives that actress Kalki Koechlin critiques, albeit in her own way, in her new piece, titled ‘Noise’.

Not new to the genre of slam poetry, the actress collaborates with Blush, and on the occasion of World Music Day talks about how most of us are uncomfortable with silence. In this severely opinionated world we reside in, all of us are trying to fill the deafening silence with noise and some more insignificant noise. And as a result “we are deafened by the silence of our own voice”.

Watch the powerful video here.

