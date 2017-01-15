WATCH: Justin Trudeau wishing Tamilians a Happy Pongal in Tamil is super adorable!

Justin Trudeau is SO cool! Justin Trudeau is SO cool!

Time and again Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has set #LeadershipGoals for those across the globe. If ever there was a head of state to give competition to outgoing US President Barack Obama in terms of popularity and people adulation, it has been Trudeau. Be it dancing bhangra on the streets to personally welcoming Syrian refugees with blankets and clothes.

ALSO SEE | Watch: Justin Trudeau shaking a leg on India’s Independence Day is just as cool now

He has also often said that he’d like Canada and India to work more closely, and in fact, on October 18, 2016, the Canadian Parliament had passed a Bill declaring January as Tamil Heritage Month. This was intended to be a recognition of the contributions made by the large number of Tamilians living in Canada to the country’s society.

In addition to a video released by the Prime Minister’s office, in which Trudeau extends a heartwarming greeting wishing Tamilians a Happy Thai Pongal in Tamil, English and French, he also issued a formal statement: Today, Tamils in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Thai Pongal. This festival marks the end of the harvest season and the start of the new year. Friends and families will come together to give thanks for a prosperous harvest and a season of good fortune. It is a time for joy, celebration, and community.

Watch the video here.

Happy Thai Pongal to Tamils celebrating! Joyeux Thaï Pongal aux tamouls qui célèbrent! Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal: pic.twitter.com/AT8YE4t3AB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 14, 2017

As if we needed more reasons to love Trudeau, this video definitely has us smiling ear to ear. But let’s be honest, our favourite continues to be the 2015 viral video of the Canadian PM wearing a white kurta-pyjama and dancing to bhangra beats. Now, THAT was coolness overload!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd