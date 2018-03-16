VIDEO: Shop owner from Indore pays Rs 2 lakhs for a pair of pet iguanas

Would you like to have a pet iguana too? (Source: ANI News/YouTube) Would you like to have a pet iguana too? (Source: ANI News/YouTube)

There are many exquisite creatures that people can legally keep as pets. Did you know that the iguanas are among them? A juice shop owner from Indore, named Raju Sagar, attracted quite a large crowd after he bought a pair of rare iguanas, which cost him around two lakh rupees. In the video, shared by news agency ANI, one can easily see how big the reptile is and also the huge number of people that have collected to see it.

Pictures of the lizard were also shared on Twitter along with the caption, “Huge crowd gathered at a juice shop to take a glimpse of a pair of Iguana lizards in Indore; owner of the shop Raju Sagar bought the lizards, a native of South America, in Rs 2 lakhs from Mumbai #MadhyaPradesh.” Wondering what the lizards look like? Check out the 2.05-minute clip here.

Huge crowd gathered at a juice shop to take a glimpse of a pair of Iguana lizards in Indore; owner of the shop Raju Sagar bought the lizards, a native of South America, in Rs 2 lakhs from Mumbai #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zEm8TN4FBG — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

Watch the video here:

What do you think of the new pets? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd