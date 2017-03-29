WATCH: Elderly woman threatens, mocks policeman after he stops illegal parking

Viral video shows the woman, claiming to be the “daughter of a Supreme Court judge” arguing with a policeman over parking. (Source: No Muster Tusker/Twitter) Viral video shows the woman, claiming to be the “daughter of a Supreme Court judge” arguing with a policeman over parking. (Source: No Muster Tusker/Twitter)

We have often seen posts on social media on how the inaction or the delayed action of police has lead to untoward events in civilians’ lives. But this time, a social media post involving the police is going viral, for apparently doing their duty. A video of a woman in a scuffle with who is reportedly a Delhi Police official, is hugely doing the rounds of the Internet. It shows the woman, claiming to be the “daughter of a Supreme Court judge” arguing with a policeman over parking.

Watch the video here.

Woman abusing cop 4 not allowing illegal parking. Says she’s daughter of SupremeCourt judge. Calls 100, says cop demands bribe @dtptrafficpic.twitter.com/y7VcF1f2jT — No Musker Tusker (@VeerUpPen) March 28, 2017

According to an India Today report, the policeman refused to allow her to park in a no-parking zone, which lead to the brawl. The woman is heard calling the official “chor” (thief), and saying “Paise khaane ke liye kar raha hai” (He is doing this for money). She even goes on to threaten him saying she will show him what his place is. She is also heard telling others in the video that “parking was full”. Further, the woman is seen mocking the officer while he fumbled and accusing him of getting a job in Delhi Police through bribery.

According to Twitter user, No Musker Tusker, who had shared the video on Twitter, she apparently dialled 100 and complained that the policeman was trying to demand bribe from her.

