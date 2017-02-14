WATCH: John Oliver’s hilarious take on Donald Trump’s handshake is a must watch

John Oliver wonders what’s up with the US President’s handshake. (Source: Last Week Tonight) John Oliver wonders what’s up with the US President’s handshake. (Source: Last Week Tonight)

If anything that has made more news than Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban and anti-abortion executive order, then it’s his handshake (oh, and the misspellings). The United States’ President has a rather unusual way of exchanging pleasantries. He would lock the other’s hand in a firm grip and then tug at their hands. While we are all about firm handshakes, we aren’t very sure about the tugging part. And it has got the attention of none other than English comedian and television host John Oliver.

Oliver – in his show Last Week Tonight’s latest episode – let Trump’s handshake, which even got to Japan PM Shinzo Abe, take centre stage.

Watch the video here.

