WATCH: Jewish people praying together inside a flight after it announces emergency landing

We all invoke God in face of danger, don’t we? A group of Jewish passengers was spotted praying together when the aeroplane they were flying in had to make an emergency landing. The Boeing 767, flying from London Stansted, faced some air pressure issues in the cabin following which the passengers had to wear their oxygen masks while the flight decided to land at the Schipol Airport, Amsterdam.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, the flight was believed to have been chartered by the Jewish group for a pilgrimage trip, and was originally on its way to Rzeszow, in Poland. In a Twitter video posted by Hiemishe LIVE NEWS, the people are seen and heard reading out ‘Ani Ma’amin’ – that translates to ‘I believe’ – in unison from their sacred books while their oxygen masks are still on.

Watch the video.

Singing 🎶 #AniManmim

A plane on the way back from Poland full of yiden Lost oxygen 38,000 feet above water plane landed safety in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/p6VMUEi0em — Hiemishe LIVE NEWS🎬 (@hiemishe) March 19, 2017

