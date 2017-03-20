WATCH: Jewish people praying together inside a flight after it announces emergency landing

Trending News

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 20, 2017 5:25 pm
A wonderful supplication to God! (Source: Hiemishe LIVE NEWS/Twitter)

We all invoke God in face of danger, don’t we? A group of Jewish passengers was spotted praying together when the aeroplane they were flying in had to make an emergency landing. The Boeing 767, flying from London Stansted, faced some air pressure issues in the cabin following which the passengers had to wear their oxygen masks while the flight decided to land at the Schipol Airport, Amsterdam.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, the flight was believed to have been chartered by the Jewish group for a pilgrimage trip, and was originally on its way to Rzeszow, in Poland. In a Twitter video posted by Hiemishe LIVE NEWS, the people are seen and heard reading out ‘Ani Ma’amin’ – that translates to ‘I believe’ – in unison from their sacred books while their oxygen masks are still on.

