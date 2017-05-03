Latest News

WATCH: Jaw-dropping moment of a plane crash caught on car’s dashcam is going viral

Mukilteo Police said several cars were damaged in the crash and a subsequent fire, however, there were no such injuries and the pilot escaped miraculously.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:May 3, 2017 9:12 pm
Mukilteo, Mukilteo plane crash, plane crash, plane crash video, Seattle plane crash, small plane crash video, plane crash shocking video, viral video, scary video, trending news, viral news, world news, indian express, The police informed that no one was killed in the plane crash and the pilot escaped unharmed. (Source: Simon Li/ Youtube)

A small plane crashed in Mukilteo, Seattle in the US, and the jaw-dropping moment was caught on — leaving the world bewildered. Luckily, there were no calamities due to the accident after the single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby Paine Field airport.

The dramatic images of big explosion and fire from the plane crash over a Seattle speedway were caught on dashcam of a vehicle. The scary footage shows the plane coming down and hitting traffic lights before hitting the ground and creating a huge ball of fire that lite the sky.

Traffic on Mukilteo Speedway was blocked following the crash. According to a report by Seattle Times, “The Snohomish County Public Utilities District reported the crash caused a widespread but brief power outage in the area.”

