WATCH: Jaw-dropping moment of a plane crash caught on car’s dashcam is going viral

The police informed that no one was killed in the plane crash and the pilot escaped unharmed. (Source: Simon Li/ Youtube) The police informed that no one was killed in the plane crash and the pilot escaped unharmed. (Source: Simon Li/ Youtube)

A small plane crashed in Mukilteo, Seattle in the US, and the jaw-dropping moment was caught on — leaving the world bewildered. Luckily, there were no calamities due to the accident after the single-engine plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby Paine Field airport.

The dramatic images of big explosion and fire from the plane crash over a Seattle speedway were caught on dashcam of a vehicle. The scary footage shows the plane coming down and hitting traffic lights before hitting the ground and creating a huge ball of fire that lite the sky.

Mukilteo Police said several cars were damaged in the crash and a subsequent fire, however, there were no such injuries and the pilot escaped miraculously.

Watch video here

Traffic on Mukilteo Speedway was blocked following the crash. According to a report by Seattle Times, “The Snohomish County Public Utilities District reported the crash caused a widespread but brief power outage in the area.”

Harbour Pt Blvd SW and Mukilteo Speedway. Small plane down. SR525 traffic blocked in both directions. Updates to follow. — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Eastbound traffic blocked from Cyrus Way pic.twitter.com/2ZkVRN2h0l — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Several vehicles damaged, traffic on SR525 north and south blocked at HPB SW pic.twitter.com/wHnvo6VAxR — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd