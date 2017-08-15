India @ 70

WATCH: ISRO scientists’ special Independence Day song is winning the Internet

The 6-minute-plus video - titled 'I am an Indian' - features 20-odd scientists in picturesque locations, and has been composed by aerospace engineer Shiju G Thomas. It has been sung in various Indian regional languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2017 1:58 am
independence day, isro, indian independence day, 70 years of independence, india at 70, isro independence day song, isro i'm indian song, viral news, patriotic songs, indian express The Independence Day special song by ISRO scientists is titled I am an Indian. (Source: SGT Compositions/Youtube)
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has given us ample reasons to be proud — from a series of successful and record launches to executing the cheapest Mars mission. And if this wasn’t enough, a group of ISRO scientists are now winning hearts with their singing talent! Yes, under the banner of Space Engineers Association, the ‘ROCK@Band’ has released a patriotic music video ahead of the 71st Independence Day celebrations.

The song – sung in various Indian regional languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi – comes with an important message that highlights our motto of ‘unity in diversity’. Asking “riots” to “move away”, “weapons” to “move aside” and everyone to move forward to build a “new nation”, the song is a great addition to the slew of harmonious Independence Day anthems doing the rounds on social media this year.

The 6-minute-plus video – titled ‘I am an Indian’ – features 20-odd scientists in picturesque locations, and has been composed by aerospace engineer Shiju G Thomas. The lyrics talk about annihilating any forces that threaten to divide Indians — from caste to religion.

ALSO WATCH | Tiranga: What if the Indian national flag had a voice?

Music has great powers and nothing proves that better than this Independence Day. From the national anthem sung in sign language that takes a step closer to inclusivity to Indian singers singing Pakistan’s national anthem as a ‘gift’ or the latest jugal-bandi of both the national anthems, it’s a great way to celebrate harmony and diversity.

Watch video here

Wonderful, isn’t it?

