WATCH: ISRO scientists’ special Independence Day song is winning the Internet

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has given us ample reasons to be proud — from a series of successful and record launches to executing the cheapest Mars mission. And if this wasn’t enough, a group of ISRO scientists are now winning hearts with their singing talent! Yes, under the banner of Space Engineers Association, the ‘ROCK@Band’ has released a patriotic music video ahead of the 71st Independence Day celebrations.

The song – sung in various Indian regional languages, including Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Hindi – comes with an important message that highlights our motto of ‘unity in diversity’. Asking “riots” to “move away”, “weapons” to “move aside” and everyone to move forward to build a “new nation”, the song is a great addition to the slew of harmonious Independence Day anthems doing the rounds on social media this year.

The 6-minute-plus video – titled ‘I am an Indian’ – features 20-odd scientists in picturesque locations, and has been composed by aerospace engineer Shiju G Thomas. The lyrics talk about annihilating any forces that threaten to divide Indians — from caste to religion.

Music has great powers and nothing proves that better than this Independence Day. From the national anthem sung in sign language that takes a step closer to inclusivity to Indian singers singing Pakistan’s national anthem as a ‘gift’ or the latest jugal-bandi of both the national anthems, it’s a great way to celebrate harmony and diversity.

Watch video here

