WATCH: Israeli TV anchor holds back tears on air over channel’s shutdown

How would you react if the company you were working for was shut down abruptly? An Israeli television news reporter Geula Even found herself under the same circumstances when the government decided to pull Channel 1 off air. Daily Mail reported, “Channel 1 news aired its last episode Tuesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suddenly shut it down following a political battle.”

The reporter tried hard to fight back tears on air. In a shaky voice, she said, “This is our last edition. So, the rest of this program is irrelevant.” A video posted by the news channel on their official Facebook page has collected over 4,800 likes and almost 2,000 shares, at the time of writing.

