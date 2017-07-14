WATCH: Is Delhi safe for men at night? This is what boys had to say

“You belong from a good family. You shouldn’t be out so late at night.” (Source: Radio Mirchi/Facebook) “You belong from a good family. You shouldn’t be out so late at night.” (Source: Radio Mirchi/Facebook)

In the time and age that we are living in, safety is a big concern for women all across the nation. To top that, women are also called out for their decision to step out late at night or for wearing “western” clothes. On the contrary, men have no qualms about being out late at night.

Turning the tables, RJ Sukriti from Radio Mirchi, took an initiative to go out on the streets late at night and ask boys if they think Delhi is safe at night for them. Captioned, “Ache gharke ladke itni late bahar nahi jaate. Log kya kahenge?” the video will make you ponder about the real problem.

Watch the video here.

The 3-minute 20-second video has collected more than 8 million views and 2,500 shares so far.

